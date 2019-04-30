You are here

Nets, Myanmar's national payment network to co-develop QR code system

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The Myanmar Payment Union (MPU) and Nets Group have established a payment technology exchange and development programme. From far left: Daw Kyi Kyi Than, chairman of MPU; U Bo Bo Nge, deputy governor, Central Bank of Myanmar; and Jeffrey Goh, CEO of Nets Group.

Singapore

NETS will share with Myanmar's national payment network its technical and operational knowledge on Singapore's unified e-payment system for QR codes - the Singapore Quick Response (SGQR) Central Repository platform, with the intention of implementing a similar platform in the

