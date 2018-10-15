You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nets unveils PayCollect, online billing and collections system for businesses

Mon, Oct 15, 2018 - 4:32 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

PAYMENT service provider Nets on Monday launched PayCollect, an online billing and collections service that will allow businesses to issue invoices and collect payments electronically.

Businesses will be able to send e-invoices as request-to-pay notifications via SMS or email, and customers can make payment via DBS, OCBC, UOB or NetsPay mobile apps by clicking on a link in the notification.

Smaller merchants such as tuition providers, dry-cleaners and handymen can use PayCollect on its own, needing only the customer’s mobile number to send an e-invoice. Charitable organisations can also use it to streamline and lower operating costs of collecting donations.

For corporates and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), PayCollect will be integrated into popular accounting packages and allow businesses to track payment status in real time, and perform end-of-day reconciliation within their accounting processes. Accounting software MYOB offered by ABSS in partnership with Mint Payments is the first software package that will be supported, with other packages to follow soon after.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

By allowing businesses to extend e-invoicing to consumers and reducing cash and cheque use, the service complements existing national digitisation initiatives such as the nationwide B2B e-invoicing framework recently launched by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore.

“We’re taking care of the most important but yet difficult part of any business operations - that of collecting payments,” said Ricky Lim, managing director of Nets Solutions.

“PayCollect is an end-to-end solution that effectively solves the last-mile collection problem for businesses by moving their entire billing cycle online and providing their customers with the ability to make e-payments directly and easily from a mobile device."

Since March, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital has been selectively implementing PayCollect into their wellness programmes and events to encourage cashless payments, and is exploring extending the service after receiving positive response from participants.

Merchants can visit www.nets.com.sg/business/ecommerce-solutions/paycollect/ to sign up for the service.

Editor's Choice

BP_singdollar_151018_2.jpg
Oct 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dividend growth stocks trump Reits amid rate hike-driven volatility

BT_20181015_LSCITI11_3589469.jpg
Oct 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade will evolve, not shrink with US-China trade war: Citi

BP_Go-Jek_151018_3.jpg
Oct 15, 2018
Startups

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance

Most Read

1 Healthy correction or sign of worse to come?
2 Dividend growth stocks trump Reits amid rate hike-driven volatility
3 Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance
4 StarHub CEO, who stormed in with job cuts, wants cheaper network
5 The hours fly by on SQ22, the world's longest flight
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_151018_57.jpg
Oct 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in September rebound by 51% over August: URA data

doc72c0e7fx4hc1iysjr8g8_doc6ux738f3dfkh0vl0hba.jpg
Oct 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Peter Kaliaropoulos_151018_43.jpg
Oct 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub CEO, who stormed in with job cuts, wants cheaper network

Oct 15, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations veteran Lim Khee Boon to join JLL from Savills

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening