New Zealand says treasury bill tenders to be held weekly

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 7:09 AM

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand said on Thursday that treasury bill tenders will be held weekly to support the government's increased short-term funding requirements amid continuing economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The weekly tenders will start from March 24, the treasury department said in a statement.

Treasury Bills on issue are forecast to be NZ$4 billion (S$3.3 billion) at June 30, 2020, which is NZ$1 billion higher than was forecast at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update 2019, it said.

