You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New Zealand's 10-year yield slides below 1% for first time

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 7:38 AM

nz_rba_160832.jpg
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected half a percentage point in August to a record low 1 per cent. Governor Adrian Orr signalled further easing could be on the cards and hinted at non-conventional policy amid a worsening global outlook in the wake of the US-China trade conflict.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] New Zealand's 10-year bond yield slipped below 1 per cent to a fresh record low as renewed US-China trade woes added to the appeal of haven assets and as speculation rose that the nation's central bank will cut interest rates further.

The benchmark yield fell as much as three basis points to 0.981 per cent. Yield on 2-year New Zealand government debt was one basis point lower at 0.744 per cent. China on Thursday called looming US tariffs a violation of accords reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, vowing retaliation.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected half a percentage point in August to a record low 1 per cent. Governor Adrian Orr signalled further easing could be on the cards and hinted at non-conventional policy amid a worsening global outlook in the wake of the US-China trade conflict.

The central bank could cut rates to minus 0.35 per cent - the lower bound for the official cash rate (OCR) - in a crisis, New Zealand's Treasury Department has said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Major global central banks are easing, and the fall in global yields will ripple to New Zealand," said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at Westpac Banking Corp in Auckland. "We expect the RBNZ to cut the OCR another 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent in November and retain an easing bias."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Japan surpasses China as largest non-US holder of Treasuries

US Fed's Bullard says only 'sustained' bond inversion would be bearish signal

HSBC Singapore names 3 senior hires for retail banking and wealth management

Hong Kong faces new threat as Chinese firms reconsider IPOs

Buffett's Berkshire boosts Amazon.com bet, attracts Ackman

Fintech investments in Singapore nearly quadrupled to US$453m in H1 2019: report

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_Piermont Grand_160819_5.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Real Estate

New launches, affordability help property buck economic gloom

BT_20190816_LLSRBF161DNR_3864015.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms can be go-to partners for infrastructure projects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly