You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

No external talks to sell HK, China businesses, says Bank of East Asia

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG KONG-BASED Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA), which is conducting a review of its portfolios and assets, said on Tuesday it has had no "external discussions" to sell its Hong Kong or China banking business.

The bank's statement to the stock exchange came in response to a Financial Times report that said BEA was in early discussions with financial and strategic investors about the sale of its Hong Kong and China banking businesses. The bank said in March it had agreed to carry out a review of its businesses, pausing four-year-old legal proceedings demanding change at the lender brought by activist investor Elliott Management.

BEA, which has hired Goldman Sachs to assist with the business review, last month extended the deadline for giving an update to shareholders by three months to Sept 30.

"The bank would like to clarify that it has had no external discussions regarding the disposal of either the Hong Kong or mainland China banking businesses, and that no decisions have been made with respect to any strategic alternatives for the bank's businesses and assets under the comprehensive strategic review," it said in its filing on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

Carrie Lam accuses US of double standards over riots

Elliott has a near 8 per cent stake in BEA and previously urged the bank - whose main markets are Hong Kong and mainland China - to explore putting itself up for sale in an open letter to shareholders, in which it also said the lender was poorly run.  REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Non-resident deposits in Singapore jump 44% to record S$62b in April

Great Eastern offering 1,000 jobs, places for interns and trainees

China central bank unveils 400b yuan plan to help small businesses

Australia central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for NZ$762m

The heart of finance: Social bonds as a way to improve the world

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore wealth fund GIC in talks to buy StorageMart stake

[SINGAPORE] Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte is in talks to acquire a stake in StorageMart, which describes...

Jun 2, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Biden lashes into Trump for fanning 'the flames of hate'

[PHILADELPHIA] Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated President Donald Trump's stewardship of a nation convulsed in crisis...

Jun 2, 2020 11:37 PM
Technology

EU embarks on overhaul of big tech rules

[BRUSSELS] The EU on Tuesday began an intense lobbying season in Brussels as it prepares to overhaul decades-old...

Jun 2, 2020 10:50 PM
Garage

Startup-builder Antler expands to India

GLOBAL startup-builder Antler is expanding to India. The expansion will start in Bangalore and be led by Rajiv...

Jun 2, 2020 10:48 PM
Transport

Thailand approves US$9b airport project by Bangkok's skytrain operator

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a US$9 billion bid from a consortium led by Bangkok's billionaire...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.