You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nomura incoming CEO says to speed up reform, domestic retail business seen in focus

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 3:40 PM

file788k35j0x8yz03gn9q2.jpg
Nomura Holdings Inc's incoming chief executive Kentaro Okuda said on Tuesday he wanted to speed up the pace of reform at the country's largest brokerage, which has long struggled to make its mark globally and must deal with a shrinking retail business at home.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings Inc's incoming chief executive Kentaro Okuda said on Tuesday he wanted to speed up the pace of reform at the country's largest brokerage, which has long struggled to make its mark globally and must deal with a shrinking retail business at home.

A three-decade bank veteran and currently co-chief operating officer, Mr Okuda, 56, is tasked with remaking Nomura into a firm that can better compete with the hordes of fintech and other non-traditional rivals breaking into financial services.

Never realising its ambition of becoming a global investment bank or even gaining a strong footing after its 2008 disastrous acquisition of Lehman Brothers' Asian and European businesses, Nomura last year posted its first annual loss in a decade.

In April, it announced US$1 billion in cost cuts for its wholesale business, which serves corporations and institutional investors, and said it would shut 20 per cent of domestic retail branches.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I have a sense of crisis over whether today's main players in the financial industry can remain so down the road," Mr Okuda told a gathering of investors, a day after he was named to succeed CEO Koji Nagai from April.

SEE ALSO

Japan preparing 13 trillion yen economic stimulus package: sources

"I want to speed up our pace of reform, taking it into account the change that is affecting our customers and financial markets," he said.

Mr Okuda did not go into details. But a senior company source said the bank was likely to first sharpen its focus on its domestic retail business as that has the potential to be a strong source of revenue generation for the bank in the next few years.

In Nomura's strategy update to investors in April, Mr Okuda said the bank needed to overhaul its wholesale business structure and reduce lower growth, lower profitability businesses.

To date, he has been mainly focused on Nomura's investment banking business, which has been hit by a shrinking fee pool as banks chase fewer deals as well as by new regulations that have increased costs.

While Nomura is expanding into China, with its majority-owned securities joint venture securing regulatory approval last month, boosting revenue from overseas businesses will remain a challenge said the company source, who was not authorised to speak on the matter and declined to identified.

Overseas, Nomura remains a mid-sized player seeking to compete with much larger and better established US, European and homegrown rivals in those markets.

 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Europe's finance chiefs to call for anti-money laundering agency

Property agents, lawyer among 10 to be charged in S$11.4m housing loan cashback scam

Oanda names industry veteran David Grant as Asia-Pacific COO

Ping An's OneConnect to launch US$500m US IPO on Tuesday in rare down round: sources

Two Chinese firms miss billions of yuan in bond payments as woes mount

Wells Fargo adds more external bankers to top ranks

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 03:46 PM
Life & Culture

Hong Kong likely to remain world's most popular city destination in 2019

[SYDNEY] Hong Kong is likely to hold on to its status as the world's most popular city with international visitors...

Dec 3, 2019 02:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA under probe in Australia after B-747 engine pod hits the ground at Sydney Airport

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) after an...

Dec 3, 2019 02:53 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong protests force Ce La Vi sky bar to quit lease early

[HONG KONG] A rooftop bar and restaurant at the California Tower in Hong Kong's popular Lan Kwai Fong district is...

Dec 3, 2019 02:50 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down after falls in US

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits following declines in American shares,...

Dec 3, 2019 02:09 PM
Companies & Markets

China Jinjiang Environment renamed Zheneng Jinjiang Environment

CHINA Jinjiang Environment has changed its name to Zheneng Jinjiang Environment following China state-owned...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly