You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Norway's crown tumbles 5.5% against the euro due to virus, oil plunge

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 3:49 PM

file6ub6m5dd7yq17hup64t1.jpg
Norway's currency crumbled a further 5.5% against the euro on Thursday, hurt by a lockdown of businesses to contain the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in the price of crude oil, the country's top export.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[OSLO] Norway's currency crumbled a further 5.5% against the euro on Thursday, hurt by a lockdown of businesses to contain the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in the price of crude oil, the country's top export.

The crown weakened to 13.0167 crowns (S$1.58) at 0612 GMT, a precipitous 32 per cent drop from 9.8379 at the end of 2019, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The crown's fall has accelerated in the last two days, amounting to "a complete meltdown", brokers Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

"It's hard to fully justify such a move ... at the same time it could well weaken further," Nordea said, adding that the selloff in global markets and weak oil made it hard to predict the crown's next levels.

Benchmark Brent crude futures slumped 13 per cent on Wednesday and are down 50 per cent since the start of March following Saudi Arabia's decision to ramp up output. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Europe: Central bank to print 1 trillion euro to stem coronavirus rout

Seoul: Stocks, won suffer worst day since July 2009 on virus panic

Singapore on track to transition from benchmark behind S$3.5t SGD derivatives market

DBS says recession 'imminent' for Singapore, slashes GDP growth forecast

Prudential Thailand, TMB Bank in bancassurance tie-up

Australia central bank cuts rates to new record low of 0.25%

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 03:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Europe: Central bank to print 1 trillion euro to stem coronavirus rout

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched a 750 billion euro emergency bond purchase scheme in a bid...

Mar 19, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won suffer worst day since July 2009 on virus panic

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged more than 8 per cent on Thursday to a near 11-year low, triggering circuit...

Mar 19, 2020 03:37 PM
Consumer

Rolex shuts all plants, prepares for worst year

[ZURICH] The Swiss watch industry has survived lickings before, but Rolex, Omega and Cartier now face a combination...

Mar 19, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus

[TOKYO] The number of foreign visitors to Japan plunged 58 per cent in February from a year earlier, government data...

Mar 19, 2020 03:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq to revoke freight rebate for April crude shipments to Europe, Americas: document

[NEW DELHI] Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) has informed its customers it is unable to compensate for a big jump...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.