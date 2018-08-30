You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

NZ dollar skids as business confidence slumps; Aussie weakens on disappointing data

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 12:13 PM

BP_AustNZ_300818_67.jpg
The New Zealand dollar skidded on Thursday after a gauge of business confidence fell again in August to hit a decade low, while the Australian currency eased on disappointing capital expenditure data.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand dollar skidded on Thursday after a gauge of business confidence fell again in August to hit a decade low, while the Australian currency eased on disappointing capital expenditure data.

The kiwi snapped four straight sessions of gains to stumble 0.7 per cent to US$0.6659, the weakest since Aug 24. It was last down 0.6 per cent at US$0.6669.

Traders feared a slump in business sentiment would hurt hirings and spending which would in-turn dampen New Zealand's economic growth.

A net 50.3 per cent of survey respondents expected economic conditions to deteriorate in the year ahead, the ANZ Bank survey showed, the most pessimistic result since April 2008 and a decline from July's 44.9 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It seems increasingly inevitable that wariness amongst firms will have real impacts, in the near term at least, as investment and employment decisions are deferred," said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank.

New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr has said an economic slowdown could force the bank to further ease policy from current record lows of 1.75 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, the Australian dollar slipped about a third of a US cent to US$0.7276 after official figures showed business investment surprisingly fell 2.5 per cent. Analysts had expected a 0.6 per cent gain.

Spending on equipment, plant and machinery dipped 0.9 per cent and will prove a small drag on economic growth in the second quarter.

"It is still early days, but a continuation of this trend would be concerning," Daniel Gradwell, a Melbourne-based senior economist at ANZ, said in a note to clients.

"The outlook now suggests that capex will rise only marginally in 2018/19, down from the 5 per cent growth expected in the Q1 report," he said.

Business associations were dismayed last week when the Liberal Party, which controls Australia's conservative government, ousted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and replaced him with former treasurer Scott Morrison.

New Zealand government bonds gained, sending yields about four to five basis point lower across the curve.

Australian government bond futures were mixed, with the three-year bond contract unchanged at 97.980. The 10-year contract eased two ticks to 97.43.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

London court approves S'pore extradition request of suspected StanChart robber; case sent to UK Secretary of State for decision

Emerging-market junk-bond market shaping up as key area to watch

Malaysian fugitive Jho Low hires Chris Christie, Trump law firm for legal defence

Gold steady as US dollar dips; rate hike expectations cap gains

Blockchain enables supply-chain transparency and business growth

CIMB posts higher quarterly profit, on track to meet 2018 targets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

US-Canada-Mexico-trade-diplomacy-222042.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

US, Canada leaders upbeat on progress in Nafta talks

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global investor confidence falls to 18-month low in August: State Street

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian fugitive Jho Low hires Chris Christie, Trump law firm for legal defence

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening