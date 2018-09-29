You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

OCBC debt market efforts in China's Greater Bay area bearing fruit

Year to date, it has been involved in 10 international bond transactions there worth US$8.4b, compared to 1 in 2017
Sat, Sep 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20180929_LSOCBC29_3576772.jpg
Mr Tan says as the region continues to develop economically, enterprises will increasingly choose to finance their expansion by accessing the international and domestic debt markets.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

OCBC Bank's capital market efforts in China's Greater Bay (GBA) area are bearing fruit.

Year to date, the bank has been involved in 10 GBA international bond transactions worth US$8.4 billion.

The 10 bonds were made up of eight USD

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_AsiaStock_280918_3.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian markets dip on Fed's 8th hike since 2015

BP_LogoCollage_280918_1.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to make joint offer for M1; Keppel to privatise Keppel T&T

BP_StarhubM1_280918_9.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: StarHub surges 6.2% on M1 general offer

Most Read

1 Argentina on strike as central bank chief resigns over 'IMF disagreement'
2 SPH, Keppel said to mull buyout of S$1.51b Singapore telco M1
3 Keppel, SPH to make S$2.06 per share offer for rest of M1
4 Keppel Corp, SPH could bid for M1: Bloomberg
5 Hot stock: StarHub jumps 6.8% on M1 general offer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_280918_69.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices rise 0.5% in August

doc7239nm4soog1briiqn2n_doc6u6z4kqid3619cv8yes7.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGbanks_280918_53.jpg
Sep 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending in August inches back to growth

Sep 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral secures A$20m debt facility, A$20m standby credit for ASX dual listing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening