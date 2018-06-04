You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Paulson nears launch of investor group to shake up gold sector

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Toronto

US hedge fund Paulson & Co, led by long-time gold bull John Paulson, is set to name a group of investors that will work together to try to drive changes and better returns from gold mining companies after years of dismal industry performance, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Shareholders Gold Council (SGC), expected to be launched as early as June, will have more than a dozen investors, including Delbrook Capital, Livermore Partners and Tocqueville Asset Management, one of the people said.

Delbrook confirmed to Reuters that it will be part of the group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BlackRock Inc and Van Eck Associates, two of the biggest mining sector investors, are also in discussions to join the group of hedge funds and institutional investors, the source added.

BlackRock manages about US$6.3 trillion in assets. Paulson & Co had US$8.7 billion in assets under management in January, according to regulatory filings.

The Canadian gold-mining index has lost 40 per cent of its value in the past decade, compared with a 9 per cent gain in the benchmark TSX index and a 95 per cent rise in the S&P 500. Gold has risen 46 per cent in the same period.

Paulson & Co first announced its intent at an institutional gold conference last September.

The alliance is unusual because there is no similar group of investors targeting a specific sector, activism experts say.

The group will begin by releasing research reports on the gold mining sector, the sources said, betting that shining a spotlight on the space will result in greater accountability.

SGC will push gold mining companies to make changes in capital allocation, compensation and corporate governance, as well as aim to raise the sector's profile among mainstream investors.

Others joining the fund will include Kopernik Global Investors, Adrian Day Asset Management, Apogee Global Advisors and Equinox Partners.

Paulson & Co, Van Eck, Livermore and Adrian Day declined to comment. BlackRock, Tocqueville, Kopernik, Apogee and Equinox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded by the billionaire investor in 1994, Paulson & Co managed US$36 billion in assets at its peak in 2011. Losses in its funds as well as investor redemptions have contributed to the decline and now much of the money belongs to Mr Paulson and his associates.

At the end of the first quarter, Mr Paulson owned 4.3 million shares in the SPDR Gold Trust, making it his firm's biggest position ahead of four healthcare companies. Even as Mr Paulson sticks to his bet on gold, it has shrunk dramatically over the years. Three years ago he owned roughly 10 million shares in the SPDR Gold Trust.

The sharp decline in assets has sparked industry speculation that Mr Paulson, 62, might turn the firm into a family office, but people close to him say he has no plans to stop managing money for others and is redoubling his efforts to raise fresh cash while concentrating on distressed debt and merger arbitrage strategies.

These investors own stakes in gold companies ranging from Goldcorp Inc, Barrick Gold Corp and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, though it was unclear which companies were likely to be targeted first.

Walied Soliman, co-chair of special situations and chair of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada, described the move as "unprecedented". "I have never heard of an industry-wide shakeup effort by a coalition of major shareholders."

While success with this venture could result in similar initiatives in other sectors such as oil and gas and automotive, Mr Soliman said the group could face challenges. "The most important driver of value in a mining company is commodity value. No activist can control that." REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

Deutsche Bank's slow bleed continues as a pivotal month begins

Saudi conglomerate aided fraud against 100 banks, judge rules

Visa outage blocks transactions across Europe

Thinking about retirement? Consider working a little longer: study

Small, medium-sized accounting firms to get S$2.4m boost to digitise

Editor's Choice

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
4 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening