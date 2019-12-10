You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Postal Savings Bank shares mark tepid Shanghai debut, add to sector capital woes

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 1:07 PM

nz_psbc_101250.jpg
Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) marked a subdued Shanghai debut on Tuesday after a US$4 billion share sale, underlining worries about dwindling options for lenders in the country to replenish balance sheets in a slowing economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) marked a subdued Shanghai debut on Tuesday after a US$4 billion share sale, underlining worries about dwindling options for lenders in the country to replenish balance sheets in a slowing economy.

The shares of the bank, which has the largest network of branches in China, were up 1.27 per cent at 5.57 yuan by 11.10am (0310 GMT) versus the offering price of 5.50 yuan in what was the largest mainland share sale in four years.

PSBC shares had opened at 5.6 yuan.

It is not unusual for Chinese firms to post double-digit gains and in some cases even triple the price on their first day of trade. The PSBC debut adds to the recent downbeat investor reaction to share offerings by the local banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Zheshang Bank Co Ltd rose less than 1 per cent on its debut in Shanghai on Nov 27 and dropped below its IPO price the following day.

SEE ALSO

Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds rise to US$29.4b after option exercised

PSBC said last week that investors had opted out of paying for 3 per cent of shares on offer in the Shanghai listing in a rare development that underscored growing concerns over problems in China's banking system.

Worries about China's banking sector spiked this year after regulators in a rare move seized control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank in May, citing serious credit risks.

Since then, regulators have resorted to a series of measures to ease liquidity stress in the banking sector, and repeatedly said risks at small financial institutions are manageable.

PSBC, which first listed in Hong Kong in 2016, is conducting the Shanghai float at the behest of the central bank which wants state-owned lenders to be more responsive to the rigours of capital markets.

It raised at least 28.45 billion yuan (S$5.50 billion) from the first part of its share sale. Total funds raised could increase to US$4.7 billion if it chooses to exercise a greenshoe option of selling 15 per cent more shares within 30 days of the start of trade.

The Hong Kong shares of PSBC were up 0.2 per cent on Tuesday in a flat broader market. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Choppy markets leave US bank bonus decisions in limbo

Australian cartel case against Citi, Deutsche delayed by late night witness statement

Australian banks need to do more on payments, cross-border fees: RBA

Australian, New Zealand dollars transfixed as trade talks tick down

Money laundering battle drives Japan banks to JPMorgan’s payments network

HSBC eyes selling retail bank business in France: sources

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 01:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Choppy markets leave US bank bonus decisions in limbo

[NEW YORK] December is always a month of suspense on Wall Street, as dealmakers, traders and money managers at big...

Dec 10, 2019 01:09 PM
Consumer

Japan's 7-Eleven to address underpayment claims amid scrutiny

[TOKYO] Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings, already under nationwide scrutiny over labour issues, said on...

Dec 10, 2019 01:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong secures RM54.8m 2-year chartering contracts for 3 offshore vessels

MALAYSIAN offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Limited has clinched chartering contracts for three offshore support...

Dec 10, 2019 12:42 PM
Consumer

Department stores can’t ‘catch a break’ despite strong economy

[NEW YORK] Departments stores' dubious distinction as one of the weakest parts of the consumer economy is likely to...

Dec 10, 2019 12:31 PM
Technology

Child's play: Coding booms among Chinese children

[BEIJING] Wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a red T-shirt, an eight-year-old Chinese boy is logged in for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly