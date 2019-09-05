You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound extends recovery amid Brexit drama

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 6:38 AM

BP_Pound_050919_17.jpg
The pound rebounded further on Wednesday but its gains were capped as Brexit turmoil set the stage for a potential snap British election next month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The pound rebounded further on Wednesday but its gains were capped as Brexit turmoil set the stage for a potential snap British election next month.

Global stocks rose as well, with major indices surging higher as the city's leader Carrie Lam prepared to shelve a loathed extradition bill that had sparked months of unrest.

In London, the pound shot back above US$1.22 to show an increase of almost one per cent from late on Tuesday.

Having dived Tuesday to US$1.1959 - the pound's weakest level since 1985 except for a 2016 "flash crash" - it has since rallied on rising hopes that Britain will not exit the European Union without a deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Sterling was thrown a lifeline by a parliament determined to avoid a no-deal Brexit," said analyst Connor Campbell at trading firm Spreadex, but he also injected a note of caution.

"The complicating factor here, and the reason that sterling's gains... are not even greater, is the potential for a general election."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed holding a snap general election on October 15 if lawmakers vote against him late on Wednesday and force him to seek a three-month Brexit extension from Brussels.

However, later on Wednesday lawmakers rejected Johnson's motion for a general election, holding off the at least for now.

Many economists argue that a no-deal departure could hammer the British economy, which already risks falling into recession this quarter.

British business activity shrank in August, slammed by weakness in the construction, manufacturing and services sectors, a survey showed Wednesday.

The purchasing managers' index figures "are so far indicating a 0.1-per cent contraction of GDP in the third quarter," which would mean Britain had fallen into recession, noted Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the data.

Britain's economy declined in the second quarter of the year, and one standard definition of recession is two successive quarters of economic contraction.

HONG KONG STOCKS SOAR 

The other big story on Wednesday was in Asia, where Hong Kong's stock market surged by 3.9 per cent.

Shares rallied on the Hang Seng Index, with property and retail firms among the best performers, having taken a hiding over the past few weeks as demonstrations were increasingly marred by violence.

Later in the day, Hong Kong's embattled leader confirmed that she would permanently shelve an extradition bill that lit the fuse for three months of pro-democracy protests.

"The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," pro-Beijing chief executive Lam said in a video statement.

Withdrawing the bill is one of the five key demands of protesters, who have taken to the streets in their millions in the biggest challenge to China's rule of Hong Kong since its handover from the British in 1997.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged as well in late European trading.

AFP

Banking & Finance

US sees 'modest' growth, businesses show 'near-term' optimism: Federal Reserve

Gold to rise above US$1,600 as Fed opts for cuts

Traders everywhere tremble over Trump's Twitter tirades - except in China

Asian currencies firm on stronger case for rate cuts

Telegram secretly plans 'Gram' cryptocurrency

UOB completes purchase of 75% stake in Indonesia’s PG Asset Management

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BT_20190905_SPDEEP5_3883560.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Technology

Old money, young talent a potent mix to take Singapore's deep-tech scene forward: panellists

BP_Elections Department_050919_1.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Boundaries panel formed in first formal step towards next Singapore GE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly