Price stability is key to market trust in yen: Bank of Japan Governor

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 10:00 AM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the biggest factor defining market trust in the yen is investors' confidence that the central bank is committed to achieve price stability.
[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the biggest factor defining market trust in the yen is investors' confidence that the central bank is committed to achieve price stability.

"Currency rates move on various factors, so it's hard to judge market trust in the yen by looking at exchange-rate fluctuations alone," Mr Kuroda told Parliament.

"Confidence in the central bank's policy is a big factor behind market trust in the country's currency," he said.

