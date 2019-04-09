You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Principal Financial to buy Wells Fargo's retirement unit for US$1.2b

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 10:52 PM

file74ucuisc9r7jizs2euq.jpg
Top US retirement plan administrator Principal Financial Group said on Tuesday it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's retirement plan services business for US$1.2 billion, as it seeks a larger presence in markets serving mid-sized companies.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Top US retirement plan administrator Principal Financial Group said on Tuesday it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's retirement plan services business for US$1.2 billion, as it seeks a larger presence in markets serving mid-sized companies.

The agreement includes an earnout of up to US$150 million tied to better-than-expected revenue retention, payable two years after closing, which is likely in the third quarter, Principal Financial said.

"Principal will gain a strong foothold with mid-sized employers as more than two-thirds of Wells Fargo's institutional retirement assets are in plans ranging from US$10 million to US$1 billion," the company said. 

The deal will be financed with cash and debt and will add to net income and adjusted earnings per share in 2020. The company said its share buybacks would be suspended until the first-quarter in 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Once the unit is fully integrated in 2022, the company said it could see annual net revenue of around US$425 million, and pre-tax return on net revenue of 28 per cent to 32 per cent.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company will serve a combined 7.5 million US retirement customers, and take over Wells' contribution, benefit, executive deferred compensation, employee stock ownership plans, institutional trust and custody and institutional asset advisory businesses.

Wells Fargo has been looking to trim its business ever since it came under regulatory scrutiny following a sales practice scandal. In 2018, the Federal Reserve slapped it with an unprecedented asset cap, citing "widespread consumer abuses and compliance breakdowns".

The bank is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on Friday.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China plans to ban cryptocurrency mining in renewed clampdown

A China hedge fund manager is betting big on floating flamingos

Developers China Evergrande, Sunac issue 4th dollar bonds in 6 months

CME bitcoin futures volume hits record high as prices rebound

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

France's Societe Generale to cut 1,600 jobs: unions

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
5 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Must Read

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

doc74ug5ext5031fq80ne8i_doc72d1ruxjpkwssap5f28.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGmsia_090419_32.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundary delimitation within a month

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening