Property veteran to head investment firm Alvarium's new Singapore office

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 2:22 PM
LONDON-BASED investment firm Alvarium has hired real estate veteran Priyaranjan Kumar to head its new Singapore office, the company said on Wednesday.

Mr Kumar was regional executive director, capital markets, Asia-Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield, where he has been for almost 20 years before joining Alvarium on Dec 6. He will be responsible for expanding Alvarium’s relationships with investors and operating partners.

The office, located at the Marina Bay Financial Centre, has two people at the moment, but Mr Kumar said Alvarium expects to have 30 Singapore-based employees by the end of 2020.

The company has more than US$15 billion in assets under management, and offers multifamily office services in investment advisory, merchant banking and co-investment, with its real estate investment platform being one such service. It has about 200 employees based in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. 

Singapore is a good choice for a regional hub and complementary to its existing operations in Hong Kong, said Alvarium.

Mr Kumar, managing director, Singapore, Alvarium, said: "Singapore’s astute regulatory frameworks and robust governance have made it a welcoming home for investors and operating platforms. With Singapore as a strategic hub, we will be better able to advise private and institutional investors to deliver strategy, execution and partnerships in the region, and for our global business."

Andrew Williams, co-chairman and co-founder of Alvarium, said: "PK (Mr Kumar) brings tremendous experience and regional market expertise to our global team, particularly in the intersection of real estate and capital markets, placing Alvarium in a strong position to take advantage of investment opportunities in Asia."

