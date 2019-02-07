You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Prudential Financial operating profit drops 12%

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 6:29 AM

BP_Prudential Financial_070219_11.jpg
Prudential Financial Inc on Thursday reported a 12 per cent drop in adjusted operating income, partly due to a loss in its individual life insurance business and declines in other units.
PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL

[NEW YORK] Prudential Financial Inc on Thursday reported a 12 per cent drop in adjusted operating income, partly due to a loss in its individual life insurance business and declines in other units.

The US No 1 life insurer by assets reported adjusted operating income, which excludes realised gains and losses from investments, of US$1 billion, or US$2.44 per share, compared with US$1.2 billion, or US$2.69 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts had expected US$2.78 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted operating income for PGIM, Prudential's asset management arm, fell 20.6 per cent to US$243 million from US$306 million a year earlier, the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

PGIM managed US$1.16 trillion in assets as of Dec 31, US$6 billion more than at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Prudential's US individual life insurance unit reported a US$26 million adjusted operating income loss compared to US$98 million in income a year ago.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

SoftBank Group unveils US$5.5b stock buyback, as Q3 profit soars 60%

China's Pinduoduo to raise over US$1 billion to challenge Alibaba

Cloud-computing giants keep growing despite fears of slowdown

US banks win US$21b Trump tax windfall then cut staff, loaned less

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

BP_Heng Swee Keat_070219_3.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to help industries, create good jobs: Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening