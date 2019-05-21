You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

RBI to create specialised supervisory, regulatory cadre

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 11:10 PM

file74clbhhxshw47a83o5p.jpg
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday its central board had decided to create a separate supervisory and regulatory cadre within the bank after reviewing the current supervisory structure.
REUTERS

[MUMBAI] The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday its central board had decided to create a separate supervisory and regulatory cadre within the bank after reviewing the current supervisory structure.

The board also reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the central bank, along with the medium-term strategy document covering the RBI's Mission Statement and the Vision Statement.

The central bank was expected to discuss various options for better regulation of non-banking financial companies following large-scale defaults by IL&FS last year, which have caused the on-going liquidity crunch in the banking system.

The board reviewed the present structure of supervision in the RBI in the context of growing diversity, complexities and interconnectedness within the financial sector, the RBI said in a statement after a two-day central board meet in Chennai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With a view to strengthening the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies, the Board decided to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI," said the central bank.

Analysts had expected the board to announce an asset quality review (AQR) of NBFCs like it had done for commercial banks, to gauge the extent of problems at the so-called shadow banks.

Issues in currency management and banker to government functions of the RBI were also discussed.

The central bank has been conducting FX swap auctions to infuse durable rupee liquidity into the banking system while also conducting open market purchase of debt securities.

The RBI's board meetings have come under the spotlight in recent months since the government started putting pressure on the central bank to ease lending curbs and hand over more of its reserves to fund the country's fiscal deficit late last year.

The central bank in late December had constituted the Jalan Committee under the chairmanship of former RBI governor Bimal Jalan to review the economic capital framework of the RBI.

The committee was to review the status, need and justification of various provisions, reserves and buffers presently provided by the RBI. The report is expected to be sent to the RBI in June and would be adopted after it is reviewed by the central board.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

Asian market fixed income ETFs saw 'solid returns' over past 12 months: SGX

DBS, AU Optronics sign Taiwan’s first sustainability-linked loan

SMU, Citi Ventures to offer fintech experiential learning in Singapore

Vietnam central bank says ready to sell dollars to support dong

Australian regulator to ease mortgage rules in reprieve for banks

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

doc75g0t02g4jt1iy35k8br_doc758pzz7ujx41iyw1hgfo.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening