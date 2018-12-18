RBNZ chief economist John McDermott to leave central bank at end Feb

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist John McDermott will leave the central bank at the end of February to take up a position at an economic think tank, the RBNZ said on Tuesday.

Mr McDermott, who served as assistant governor until November, would take up a position at economic research institute Motu after the bank's next monetary policy decision in February, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement on the bank's website.

REUTERS