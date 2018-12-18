You are here

RBNZ chief economist John McDermott to leave central bank at end Feb

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 6:55 AM

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist John McDermott will leave the central bank at the end of February to take up a position at an economic think tank, the RBNZ said on Tuesday.
[WELLINGTON] Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist John McDermott will leave the central bank at the end of February to take up a position at an economic think tank, the RBNZ said on Tuesday.

Mr McDermott, who served as assistant governor until November, would take up a position at economic research institute Motu after the bank's next monetary policy decision in February, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement on the bank's website. 

