You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Rising Australian dollar not a problem yet, says RBA's Lowe

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 10:05 AM

AB_ausdollar_220620.jpg
The recent appreciation in the Australian dollar is not a problem at this point although a lower exchange rate would help the economy, the country's top central banker said on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] The recent appreciation in the Australian dollar is not a problem at this point although a lower exchange rate would help the economy, the country's top central banker said on Monday.

The Aussie has surged 24 per cent to the US dollar since hitting a low of $0.5510 in March.

"At the moment, I think it's really hard to argue that the Australian dollar is overvalued," Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe said in a webinar.

He cited better health and economic outcomes from the impact of the coronavirus crisis than other countries and strong commodity prices, with the downturn expected to be shallower than earlier thought.

Mr Lowe's comment further supported the Aussie which was last up 0.1 per cent at $0.6841 after going as low as $0.6801 earlier in the session.

SEE ALSO

Pound heads for worst week since mid-May as public debt surges

Australia has been held up as one of the world's top coronavirus mitigation success stories. In all, 102 people have died of Covid-19 in the country but it has reported no new deaths for more than three weeks.

Mr Lowe said a rising currency could become a problem at some point, "but I don't think we've reached that point yet".

Australia has "a fantastic set of underlying fundamentals", Mr Lowe said as he upgraded his estimate for employment. Hours worked in Australia are now expected to fall 10 per cent from the RBA's previous estimate of 20 per cent.

The RBA was still prepared to do "whatever it takes" on policy to boost growth, jobs and inflation, Mr Lowe reiterated, having slashed interest rates to a record low 0.25 per cent in March.

Mr Lowe said it was likely interest rates would remain at current levels for years given the disinflationary forces in the economy.

"We do face a world where there'll be a shadow from the virus that will last for quite a few years," Mr Lowe said, pointing to the need for fiscal reforms and technological innovations.

"I fear if we don't leverage the advances in technology, and we don't see policy reform we'll just...meander and kind of have slow growth."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UK remains top financial services investment pick in Europe

Rupiah's advance in question with slowing economy, rate cuts

OCBC, riding growth wave, targets S$25b sustainable finance portfolio by 2025

Asean consumers keen to try new digibank players: Visa survey

Central banks cut dollar offers in sign of market confidence

Wirecard's missing 1.9b euros did not enter Philippine system: central bank

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 09:58 AM
Banking & Finance

UK remains top financial services investment pick in Europe

[LONDON] The UK remains the most attractive place for foreign investment in financial services in Europe, despite...

Jun 22, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares slipped at the open of business Monday as concerns over a second wave of infections...

Jun 22, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Monday morning, tracking US losses on Friday. 

Jun 22, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

AMF, ESM Goh launch S$5m fund for Singapore seniors affected by Covid-19

THE Asian Medical Foundation (AMF) and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong have launched a S$5 million fund...

Jun 22, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened slightly higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.