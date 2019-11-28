You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed says lead manager

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 9:53 PM

doc7869e6cjtbq7cz3w4m8_doc7847pcpwlp3ija07fgs.jpg
The retail portion of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals (S$13.8 billion), lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.
REUTERS

[RIYADH] The retail portion of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals (S$13.8 billion), lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.

The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5% stake, or about 3 billion shares, and has said at least one-third of the sale is expected to be covered by retail investors, who have until Thursday to sign up.

With an indicative price of 30-32 riyals, the IPO is valued at as much as 96 billion riyals and gives the firm a market value of US$1.6- US$1.7 trillion.

It will be the world's biggest IPO if it tops the US$25 billion set by China's Alibaba in 2014.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Around 4.17 million retail investors had subscribed to 1.19 billion shares by 12 pm on Thursday, injecting 6.13 billion riyals above the amount needed for full coverage, Samba said.

SEE ALSO

Malaysian mobile operator U Mobile targets US$500m IPO

Subscription will continue until midnight on Thursday and final results will be announced on Friday, it said in a statement.

The IPO is the centrepiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to diversify the Saudi economy away from its reliance on oil.

Aramco is the crown jewel of the economy and the world's most profitable company.

It is relying on local and regional demand to pull off the deal, after cancelling marketing roadshows outside the Gulf region due to a lack of interest from foreign institutional investors.

Sources told Reuters this week that the sovereign wealth funds of Abu Dhabi and Kuwait plan to invest.

Saudis have been eager to buy shares, with many seeking to invest on behalf of their dependents to increase the number of shares they can buy.

The government has encouraged rich Saudis to invest, with many viewing it as an opportunity to show their patriotism after a September attack on Aramco facilities that struck at the heart of the kingdom's energy industry.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Indian govt wants RBI to buy out stressed assets of shadow banks

US startup Robinhood withdraws application to become a bank

Facing US sanctions, Venezuela offers suppliers payment in yuan: sources

Investment income pushes up profit for Maybank

Citigroup president Jane Fraser to get US$12.5m after promotion

20-65% of banks' quarterly profit at risk from full-blown direct cyberattacks: MAS study

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

Indian refinery workers protest over Modi's privatisation plans

[KOCHI] Thousands of employees across India on Thursday protested an upcoming stake sale at state owned refiner...

Nov 28, 2019 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Duty Free to return S$41.94m to shareholders if EGM approves

MAINBOARD-LISTED Duty Free International intends to return surplus capital to shareholders through a cash...

Nov 28, 2019 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan pushes anti-infiltration bill, opposition cries foul

[TAIPEI] Taiwan needs to have legal means to prevent China interfering in its politics, a government spokesman said...

Nov 28, 2019 09:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Indian govt wants RBI to buy out stressed assets of shadow banks

[NEW DELHI] India's federal government wants the Reserve Bank of India to set up a fund to buy out stressed assets...

Nov 28, 2019 08:50 PM
Transport

Indonesia car sales should recover in 2020, association says

[JAKARTA] Car sales in Indonesia are likely to recover next year, but not by much, after plunging this year during...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly