You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco turns to bonds to help fund US$75b dividend

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

SAUDI Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is set to return to the bond markets for the first time since April of last year as it seeks to fund a US$75 billion dividend commitment.

The company, which hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group for the bond sale, needs to raise debt after slumping crude prices caused profit to fall by 45 per cent in the third quarter. That has left it unable to generate enough cash to fund the investor payouts, most of which go to the Saudi government, which needs the money to plug a widening budget deficit.

Aramco has slashed spending, cut jobs, and is considering selling some assets. Despite these efforts to conserve cash, its gearing - a measure of debt as a percentage of equity - has risen to 21.8 per cent, above its target range of 5 to 15 per cent.

The state-controlled energy firm, which sold shares on the Saudi stock exchange last year, started holding calls with fixed-income investors from Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. A dollar deal with tranches maturing in three, five, 10, 30 and 50 years may follow, depending on investor demand, the person said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aramco would look at using "all the instruments available to us", chief executive officer Amin Nasser said in June.

Aramco's debut bond sale last year raised US$12 billion and was one of the most oversubscribed debt offerings in history, attracting more than US$100 billion in investor orders.

The other banks chosen by Aramco as active bookrunners are Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Riyadh-based NCB Capital. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

PBOC tries to soothe nerves after SOE debt shocks

PNC to buy BBVA's US banking arm for US$11.6b

Thai central bank has tools to handle strong baht: minister

Hong Kong plans to shorten IPO settlement time to one day

GIC ramps up interest in Europe logistics properties

Thai central bank has tools to handle strong baht: Finance Minister says

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for