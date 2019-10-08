You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Scandal-plagued Aussie banks boost funds to repay customers

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 9:55 AM

nz_anz_081071.jpg
Australia's ANZ Bank said on Tuesday its half-year cash profit would take a A$559 million (S$520 million) hit as a result of reimbursing customers for unfair fees and dodgy financial advice.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia's ANZ Bank said on Tuesday its half-year cash profit would take a A$559 million (S$520 million) hit as a result of reimbursing customers for unfair fees and dodgy financial advice.

The bank, one of Australia's four largest financial institutions, has now set aside a total of A$1.1 billion in remediation costs in the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

ANZ chief financial officer Michelle Jablko said the bank recognised "the impact this has on both customers and shareholders" and had a team of more than 500 staff working to quickly reimburse customers.

Although a fraction of revenue, Australia's biggest banks are beginning to feel the impact of such repayments on their bottom lines.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ANZ's announcement came just days after one of its competitors, National Australia Bank (NAB), said it was setting aside an additional A$832 million to repay customers, bringing its total bill above A$2 billion.

A Royal Commission that ended in February exposed rampant malpractice across the Australian banking sector, one of the world's most profitable.

It found banks had charged fees to dead people, charged fees for no services at all, used aggressive selling tactics and provided poor advice that led to significant financial upheaval for clients.

The year-long investigation singled out NAB for especially harsh criticism, forcing the departure of the firm's CEO and chairman.

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac have also taken steps to refund customers.

The total cost for the sector could be as much as A$6 billion, according to a Macquarie Research estimate.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Pepsi to take green mainstream with sustainable bond sale: source

Hong Kong stock exchange drops US$39b offer for LSE

'Jim' the chatbot helps DBS hire wealth managers

Hedge funds post the best performance this year since 2013

HSBC says Singapore recruitment plan still on track

Why going digital-only is not a win-win solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly