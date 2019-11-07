Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 3: Digital banking

BT podcast Ep 3: SFF x Switch 2019 - Digital banking

5:31 min

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year.

There’s been bubbling interest in a new breed of banks debuting in Singapore. Will they eat the lunch of incumbents? We ask the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s managing director Ravi Menon.

Find out more: Banking on digital: tapping the unmet needs of SMEs, millennials, and the gig economy

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

