Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 3: Digital banking

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 3:38 PM

BT's deputy news editor Jamie Lee and MAS managing director Ravi Menon.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT podcast Ep 3: SFF x Switch 2019 - Digital banking

Synopsis: Listen to podcasts produced by The Business Times on Mondays that alternates with its other podcast series Money Hacks.

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year. 

There’s been bubbling interest in a new breed of banks debuting in Singapore. Will they eat the lunch of incumbents? We ask the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s managing director Ravi Menon.

Stay tuned for more episodes in this special edition of BT's podcasts.

Find out more: Banking on digital: tapping the unmet needs of SMEs, millennials, and the gig economy

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

