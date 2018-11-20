You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sign of things to come? Indian ETF draws first inflow since July

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 11:40 AM

[SAO PAULO] A small flow of funds into an Indian exchange-traded fund last week for the first time since July 19 may be a sign of things to come as a slump in oil eases the country's widening trade deficit.

Investors added US$4.13 million to the VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF, known as SCIF, in the week ended in Nov 16. The flow represented just over 2 per cent of the capitalisation of the sixth-largest US-listed Indian ETF. Oil notched its sixth straight weekly loss, weighed down by concerns over whether Opec and its allies can reduce production enough to stanch a global supply glut.

"I like the momentum with the country as of late," said Mohit Bajaj, director of exchange-traded funds at WallachBeth Capital in Jersey City. "Weaker oil has been good for the country, helping the currency appreciate."

Crude oil - India's biggest import - has retreated from a four-year high, easing concerns about a strain on India's trade account and company profits. The slide helped Indian equities extend a three-week rally on Monday. Shares also climbed ahead of the results of a central bank meeting to discuss government demands to give up some surplus reserves and loosen liquidity norms for lenders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There are other signs of life in the Indian ETF industry. Investors traded more than US$1.2 billion of shares in the iShares MSCI India ETF, known as INDA, in the week ending on Nov 9, the most since February and the second-largest weekly turnover since the fund's inception in 2012. INDA is the world's largest fund tracking Indian equities with about US$4.5 billion in assets.

Share prices in the ETFs have rebounded since reaching yearly lows in late October. Both INDA and the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, known as EPI, advanced around 7 per cent this month, twice the gain seen in the biggest emerging-market equity ETF, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF.

ETFs dedicated to emerging-market bonds and stocks have received inflows for five straight weeks, amid signs of fading dollar strength and President Donald Trump's more moderate tone on the trade dispute.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Refinancing risk in Asia to 'remain low and manageable' over next 5 years: study

Societe Generale fined US$1.3b for US sanctions violations

Bitcoin falls below US$5,000 for first time since 2017

Federal Reserve governor Randal Quarles poised to become FSB chair

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening