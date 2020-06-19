You are here

Singapore family office hires seven to manage rich Asian assets

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 10:56 AM

[SINGAPORE] Kamet Capital Partners is on a hiring spree as the Singapore family office tops US$1 billion in assets for the wealthy clients it serves in Asia.

Kamet has hired seven people since April, bringing total headcount to 25, chief executive officer Kerry Goh said in a phone interview on Thursday. Two more staff will be added by September, said Mr Goh, whose firm runs money for four families.

Among the new recruits are Wilson Er, a portfolio manager from Rockpool Capital in Hong Kong, and David Law, a money manager and analyst at Mizuho Asset Management in Singapore. Mr Er, Mr Law and two analysts join the investment team, while three others will help with administrative needs of the families, who are from China and South-east Asia, he said.

Kamet's growth underscores the boom in Singapore's family-office industry, which counts billionaires including James Dyson and Haidilao International Holding co-founder Shu Ping, who have opened offices to manage their fortunes in the city state.

Singapore is battling a deep recession triggered by the Covid-19 global pandemic that forced the government to impose a partial lockdown that shut most offices through June 1.

BlackRock chief ranks China among biggest opportunities

"We are buying and investing a lot for our clients, especially during the Covid period where we saw opportunities in equities and alternative assets," said Mr Goh, who used to manage client portfolios at Julius Baer Group in Zurich. Kamet is also looking to invest in a healthcare business in Thailand during the second half of the year, which would be its third private investment since the virus spread, he said.

Kamet's clients are mostly first-generation entrepreneurs of businesses that include technology, consumer goods and hospitality.

BLOOMBERG

