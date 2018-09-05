You are here

Singapore leads Asian outbound investments in 1H 2018: CBRE

Republic's capital output of US$8.9 billion accounted for 36 per cent of Asia's total; office and logistics sectors were popular choices
Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Among Asian investors generally, London was the top destination city, receiving 26 per cent of the US$25.3 billion in Asian outflows. A large part of that came from Hong Kong and Singapore.
SINGAPORE investors led the region in outbound investment activity for the first half of 2018, with their capital output of US$8.9 billion accounting for 36 per cent of Asia's total, according to data compiled by CBRE.

Europe was a favoured destination for Singapore

