You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SoftBank leads with US$110m in financing for Brazilian online retailer

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sao Paulo

JAPAN'S SoftBank Group Corp has led a US$110 million financing round for Brazilian online home goods platform MadeiraMadeira, according to a statement on Tuesday.

SoftBank's fresh capital for MadeiraMadeira comes from its US$5 billion Latin America fund, launched in March, which has been directed to sectors ranging from banking and real estate to home goods and delivery services.

Investment firm Light Street Capital is also participating in the funding round, alongside SoftBank and Flybridge Capital, which is already an investor in MadeiraMadeira.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Brazilian retailer, which offers around a million home furnishing products, said it will use the proceeds to invest in technology, logistics and customer services.

MadeiraMadeira operates like US furniture retailers Wayfair Inc and Build.com. Its investors include Niraj Shah, chief executive and founder of Wayfair, and Christian Friedland, founder of Build.com.

By selling furniture to customers without holding inventory, the company aims to keep down capital costs. When a client buys a table at its website, for instance, that order goes directly to the furniture maker, which has its own inventory. Currently, MadeiraMadeira manages products in 450 third-party distribution centres.

Daniel Scandian, chief executive and co-founder of MadeiraMadeira, told Reuters the company plans to expand operations beyond Brazil in Latin America, although it will first concentrate investments in the region's largest economy.

A former professional racing driver, Scandian joined his brother Marcelo and Robson Privado to launch MadeiraMadeira after his family's flooring business went under in the 2009 global financial crisis. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Getting to grips with Singapore's tax profile

China stocks fall, yuan loses steam as central bank holds loan rate

Gulf bonds nosedive from haven to hazard as strikes stun market

European banking lobby faces backlash over hiring regulator as CEO

Deutsche Bank CEO considers outside hire to head investment bank

Pound slips from six-week high vs dollar as Johnson sticks to Oct 31 Brexit pledge

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly