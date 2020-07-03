You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Spain fines staff of China's ICBC for money laundering

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_icbc_030749.jpg
Spain's top criminal court fined four former employees of Chinese mega-bank ICBC 22.7 million euros (S$35.6 million) Thursday and handed them brief jail terms for laundering millions of euros for Chinese criminal groups.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MADRID] Spain's top criminal court fined four former employees of Chinese mega-bank ICBC 22.7 million euros (S$35.6 million) Thursday and handed them brief jail terms for laundering millions of euros for Chinese criminal groups.

The four included two senior executives of the Spanish branch of the partially state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

As the jail terms were between three and five months the four will unlikely spend any time behind bars as first-time offenders in Spain are usually spared jail for sentences of under two years if convicted of a non-violent crime.

The investigation began in February 2016 when police arrested six bank officials on suspicion of letting traders move money earned through smuggling and tax fraud out of the country, without checking the origin of the funds as required by law.

According to the National Court, ICBC - which entered the Spanish market in January 2011 - set up a Madrid-based entity whose services were mainly used by Asian criminal groups, notably the Emperador-Cheqia and Snake organisations.

SEE ALSO

Australian court flags trial of Westpac in 2021 over financial crime allegations

It attracted 140 million euros in deposits, with Snake notably holding 70 accounts.

Bank staff, including its European director-general Liu Gang and two other employees, had "stubbornly disregarded" anti-money laundering regulations and were accepting cash deposits of any amount.

The court said Snake had paid 41.6 million euros in cash into the ICBC account between January 2011 and Oct 2012.

Staff had then helped by providing "a cover" for the movement of funds, through letting them split payments, use the bank's anonymous in-house accounts and through the shared use of false ID documents, it said.

"The Spanish branch was an ideal instrument for massive-money laundering operations in the service of criminal organisations," the court said.

Although Snake had tried to move money through "many other banks", their anti-laundering mechanisms were alerted and the operations were blocked.

It said ICBC's Spain branch was the only entity that did not send a single report about suspect operations to the Spanish money-laundering watchdog SEPBLAC between 2011 and 2016.

The court also flagged a "serious failure" on the part of the bank's parent company, ICBC Luxembourg, saying it had failed in its obligation to ensure its subsidiaries were complying with anti-laundering regulations.

It also imposed restrictions on ICBC Spain, barring it from receiving subsidies, state aid, financial incentives or benefits for two years to ensure it "can avoid being exploited in the future in a similar criminal situation".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore Wirecard merchants scramble to jump ship

Wirecard scandal puts audit firms, not fintechs, in hot seat

Banks in Singapore band together to lift standards for commodity financing

Revolut aims for higher compliance standards as it seeks expansion in Asia

UOB further cuts interest rates of flagship account

China's central bank slows monetary easing as economy recovers

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

[BENGALURU] JetBlue Airways Corp expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline employees, but warned that...

Jul 3, 2020 06:57 AM
Technology

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

[BRUSSELS] Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU...

Jul 3, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

German car sales plunge 40%, set for worst year since 1989: Tagesspiegel

[BERLIN] Germany saw new car registrations drop by 40 per cent in June, Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, quoting...

Jul 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Facebook to advise use of masks amid latest virus spike

[WASHINGTON] Facebook said on Thursday it would offer reminders to its users to wear protective masks, responding to...

Jul 3, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

China clashes with US over new Hong Kong security law

[HONG KONG] China promised on Thursday to take "strong countermeasures" if the US presses ahead with tough new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.