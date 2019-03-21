StanChart pumps US$2.5b into consolidated local unit

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
STANDARD Chartered Bank will be injecting more than US$2.5 billion in common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital into its locally-incorporated unit as part of a business transfer.
The new capital will result in the total capital position increasing by approximately three times
