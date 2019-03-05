StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
STANDARD Chartered is doubling down on its restructuring with more cost cuts that may involve shaving jobs. But, the bank also has plans for growth in Singapore and said it would grow its affluent clientele and put more money behind digitalisation, among other strategies.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg