Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

[LONDON] Standard Chartered on Thursday announced a string of changes to its organisational structure, forming one large unit that will combine its retail, private and business banking divisions and putting its two Asian units together.

Judy Hsu, currently in charge of the bank's south-east and south Asia unit, will take control of a new consumer, private and business banking unit.

Ben Hung, currently regional chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater China and North Asia, will lead Standard Chartered's new Asia-wide unit.

Tracy Clarke, currently regional CEO of Europe & Americas, and of the company's private bank, is to retire.

The changes will take effect at the end of the year.

