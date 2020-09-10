You are here

Standard Chartered restructures business units, leadership

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:53 PM

Standard Chartered on Thursday announced a string of changes to its organisational structure, forming one large unit that will combine its retail, private and business banking divisions and putting its two Asian units together.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Judy Hsu, currently in charge of the bank's south-east and south Asia unit, will take control of a new consumer, private and business banking unit.

Ben Hung, currently regional chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater China and North Asia, will lead Standard Chartered's new Asia-wide unit.

Tracy Clarke, currently regional CEO of Europe & Americas, and of the company's private bank, is to retire.

The changes will take effect at the end of the year.

