You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling lifted above US$1.31 as immediate Brexit risks recede

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 10:50 PM

doc74w32hwdx6co2plo9tm_doc71d8mw2ps4l1d2q512ug.jpg
The British pound rallied on Friday as the immediate risks around Brexit receded after the postponement of the departure date and as the dollar suffered a broad selloff, although collapsing volatility signalled a reluctance to bet big.
REUTERS

[LONDON] The British pound rallied on Friday as the immediate risks around Brexit receded after the postponement of the departure date and as the dollar suffered a broad selloff, although collapsing volatility signalled a reluctance to bet big.

European Union leaders this week agreed to an up to six-month delay to Brexit, removing the imminent threat of a no-deal exit but also leaving the likelihood of months of political uncertainty in the United Kingdom.

Philip Hammond, the British finance minister, said on Friday it was very likely that the idea of a second Brexit referendum would again be put to parliament at some point, although the government remained opposed to any new plebiscite.

Traders said had provided some support to the pound, given that parliamentary backing for a new referendum raised the possibility that the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU could be reversed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MUFG analyst Lee Hardman, however, said Friday's move higher was largely because of broad dollar weakness as investors moved into riskier assets following data showing a rebound in Chinese exports last month.

The pound remains stuck in a recent trading range, and having strengthened in 2019 Mr Hardman said that without fresh cues on the Brexit outcome the British currency was unlikely to move significantly higher.

"We expect consolidation for the pound. We are likely to continue to see range trading."

With investors unsure of immediate drivers for the pound, volatility expectations have plummeted.

One-month implied volatility - a gauge of expected price swings - has tumbled to its lowest since January 2018. Three and six-month measures are at similar lows.

Further falls past those January 2018 lows would leave implied volatility back at levels last seen before the 2016 British Brexit referendum.

On Friday sterling rose to $1.3130, up 0.6 per cent.

Against a rallying euro the pound held its own and was unchanged at 86.24 pence by 1325 GMT.

ING analysts said they expect sterling to fall over the next few months, in part because a Conservative party leadership battle could result in a hardline eurosceptic prime minister, and also because the six-month Brexit delay was too short for the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy.

The "partial clean-up of the GBP short positioning (and some built-up of new speculative longs) since the beginning of the year can also add to the reversal as GBP positioning is no longer meaningfully skewed one way," the analysts wrote.

The Dutch bank predicts sterling will test levels of 88 pence per euro and $1.27.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

New Zealand's state pension fund to sell off stakes in gun makers

China announces tax breaks for trading of depositary receipts

Australia's Commonwealth Bank working on secret plan to cut 10,000 jobs: report

South-east Asian banks most used to receive funds from fraudulent transactions: SWIFT

Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey

No path for Trump's Federal Reserve pick Cain as four Republicans oppose

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening