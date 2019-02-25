You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling rallies on talk UK government considering Brexit delay

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 6:18 PM

[LONDON] Sterling gained on Monday as traders considered whether the British government might delay Brexit if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to secure support in parliament for her withdrawal agreement.

Britain's Brexit crisis is going down to the wire as May struggles to get the changes she needs from the EU to get her deal passed by a divided parliament. She faces a growing risk that she will be forced to delay Brexit.

That has helped the pound gain 2 per cent over the last seven trading sessions with investors seeing the chances of a disorderly no-deal exit - the worst-case scenario for the currency - as decreasing.

The immediate focus for traders is Wednesday when parliament votes on Brexit amendments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opposition Labour Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper's amendment seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit and may be passed as three government ministers have added their support.

"I expect GBP appreciation if May loses the ability to put pressure on MPs (Members of Parliament) by threatening a no-deal scenario," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

The pound on Monday rose as high as US$1.3099, up 0.3 per cent on the day. Against the euro sterling was also ahead, rising 0.1 per cent to 86.70 pence.

One-month sterling implied volatility - a measure of expected price swings in the pound - has risen, as traders get nervous about more possible parliamentary votes on the Brexit process.

Cautious optimism about some sort of imminent breakthrough is reflected in the currency derivatives markets with one-month pound risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the pound, close to one-month highs.

Britain's government is considering different options, including possibly delaying Brexit, if parliament fails to approve May's deal by March 12. Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.

The EU has said it will consider an extension to the Brexit process, but only if Britain can offer evidence that such a delay would break the deadlock in parliament.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar boosted by risk rally, kiwi climbs on solid data

Ping An plans IPO of fintech unit at US$8b value

Aussie rises after Trump delays China tariffs; yuan at 7-month high

Singapore dollar’s winning streak faces toughest test yet

Asia cheered as Trump delays tariff deadline

Indonesia to ease trading rules to lure mom-and-pop investors

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
2 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_250219_95.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts 2019 headline inflation forecast as January reading eases to 0.4%

doc748d0tjtshl10dc64p93_doc72b03pxmc1jtw1gnoou.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove launches collective sale at reserve price of S$1.86b

Feb 25, 2019
Garage

Validus raises S$20.5m in Series B funds, partners Triputra’s Rachmat family in Indonesia

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Malaysia anti-graft agency's probe into Jawala unit still ongoing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening