You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling slips before key Brexit votes in parliament this week

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 5:02 PM

file72sindg40ab1flcvaa2p.jpg
The pound drifted lower on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in more than 15 months last week as investors consolidated positions before crucial votes in the British parliament that will aim to break a Brexit deadlock.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The pound drifted lower on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in more than 15 months last week as investors consolidated positions before crucial votes in the British parliament that will aim to break a Brexit deadlock.

Lawmakers earlier this month rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement, which included a nearly two-year transition period to help minimize economic disruption. That defeat set up a series of votes in Parliament on Tuesday through which lawmakers and the government will try to find a way forward.

The British currency edged a quarter of a per cent lower to US$1.3162 in early trading. Against the euro, it drifted 0.1 per cent lower at 86.57 pence.

Growing optimism on the outlook for the pound fuelled a rally last week, sending the currency up 2.5 per cent against the dollar last week, its biggest weekly gain since mid-September.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

UK could avoid US$1.5 Billion EU tax bill on no-deal Brexit

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

UOB speeds ahead on cross-border payment

UOB sees muted demand for APIs

OCBC takes new credit approach with serial entrepreneurs

500-euro note bows out to mixed emotions in cash-loving Germany

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel to sell 70% stake in Vietnam township project for about S$136m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening