You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swedbank is being investigated for suspected market abuse

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 10:37 AM

nz_swedbank_190964.jpg
Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest banks, is being investigated by the local watchdog for suspected market abuse tied to its broader money-laundering scandal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest banks, is being investigated by the local watchdog for suspected market abuse tied to its broader money-laundering scandal.

The Stockholm-based bank, which is still the target of separate investigations in the US and Europe for its laundering affair, said it received notification from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority that a new probe was under way, according to a statement on Friday.

Shares in Swedbank fell on the news and traded as much as 5.5 per cent lower, pushing it to the bottom of the Bloomberg index of European financial stocks.

Swedbank said in a separate email that it is aiding authorities and that it is taking steps to prevent any future breaches.

"We have previously investigated and found deficiencies and shortcomings that are continuously remedied," spokesperson Unni Jerndal said.

SEE ALSO

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We have a very ambitious action programme for the purpose, and we report on it every quarter."

The bank, which has already been fined a record four billion kronor (S$620.7 million) in Sweden for handling suspicious transactions, said the latest probe covers its conduct between Sept 20, 2018 through Feb 20, 2019, and "pertains to disclosure of insider information and the obligation to establish an insider list... in connection with the disclosure of suspected money laundering within the company".

Swedbank remains the target of multiple international investigations following reports by Swedish state broadcaster SVT that the bank may have allowed more that US$100 billion in suspicious cash to flow through its operations.

Elliott Stein, a senior analyst in litigation for Bloomberg Intelligence in New York, said the "risk of fines related to this disclosure issue is likely incremental to its larger money laundering issues. It's also unclear why Swedish authorities weren't aware of this issue earlier in their money-laundering probe".

Mr Stein said he and his team "still expect a potential fine in the US".

In early 2019, Swedbank's headquarters were raided by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority as part of what was then a preliminary probe into whether the bank breached insider rules.

That followed revelations that Swedbank had warned its biggest shareholders that SVT was about to run a critical report, which resulted in a sharp drop in its share price.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Eurozone yields nudge up, little concern around Italian local elections

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

Caixa, Bankia form Spain's biggest bank in 3.8 billion euro deal

JPMorgan's top Europe bankers see rising M&A as crisis wanes

'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades

Schroders buys £2.2b family office in wealth push

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 10:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone yields nudge up, little concern around Italian local elections

[MILAN] Eurozone government bond yields edged up on Friday but prices remained supported as attention remained on...

Sep 19, 2020 10:27 AM
Transport

Airbus wins lawsuit over payments to consultants linked to scandal

[PARIS] Airbus won a Paris lawsuit over its decision to halt payments to a Hong Kong consulting firm after an...

Sep 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Technology

EU looks to fast 5G, supercomputers to boost virus-hit economy

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to work together to speed up the rollout of...

Sep 19, 2020 09:56 AM
Garage

Scaling up, French firm fashions fish skins for luxury market

[SAINT-FONS] A French company is collecting fish skins that would otherwise wind up in restaurant trash cans,...

Sep 19, 2020 09:34 AM
Banking & Finance

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

[LONDON] UBS Group chairman Axel Weber is reviving a decade-long push for a mega-merger to create a European banking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Singaporeans, are you happy?

Oil flat as Libya developments counter Opec+ boost

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.