You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swiss finance minister says franc 'overvalued' but liveable

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 7:09 AM

06897180.jpg
Switzerland's Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview on Wednesday that the Swiss franc was overvalued relative to the euro, but added that the country and its companies "can live with" the current exchange rate.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAO PAULO] Switzerland's Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview on Wednesday that the Swiss franc was overvalued relative to the euro, but added that the country and its companies "can live with" the current exchange rate.

"We like more 1.20 but at the moment we have 1.16," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Sao Paulo. "That's still overvalued, but we can live with this, I think."

The strength of the Swiss franc, which weakened to around 1.20 against the euro in April but has since rebounded, bolstered by its safe-haven status, makes life difficult for Swiss exporters.

Mr Maurer, who in the past has lamented the size of the Swiss National Bank's balance sheet, which has grown larger than 800 billion Swiss francs (S$1.1 trillion), said he believed the bank, which is independent, had "made good policy."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Of course with all this intervention, we have a big, big balance sheet, but that's a result of the policy of the last year and the pressing of the Swiss franc and the weakness of the euro," he said.

Turning to Switzerland's row with the European Union over cross-border trading and the broader question of a new bilateral treaty, Mr Maurer said he was optimistic that "some solutions" would be found.

The European Commission has linked extending its recognition of Swiss stock market rules, which let EU investors trade on Swiss bourses, beyond year-end to progress on the treaty - a linkage Switzerland disagrees with.

"We have excellent relations with EU member states but some problems with the European Commission," he said. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bullish comments by Fed's Powell boost US dollar

Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as new CEO

OCBC launches new online marketplace for mums

Lloyd Blankfein poised for US$85m payout after Goldman exit as CEO

ECB bond-buying creates zombie companies, possible successor to Dimon warns

Yuan hits one-year low, testing China's tolerance for weakness

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TOURISM-081429.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening