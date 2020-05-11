You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swiss National Bank battling enormous pressure on safe-haven franc

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200511_KELFRANC11CN3K_4113382.jpg
It is necessary for the Swiss National Bank to keep its negative interest rate of minus 0.75 per cent to "avert major damage to Switzerland", says chairman Thomas Jordan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Zurich

THE Swiss National Bank has no alternative to its ultra-expansive monetary policy, with the coronavirus crisis heaping "enormous" appreciation pressure on the safe-haven Swiss franc, SNB chairman Thomas Jordan said in newspaper interviews.

The SNB was not happy about the negative interest rate of minus 0.75 per cent it charges banks who park money with it overnight, Mr Jordan told the SonntagsZeitung paper.

It would lift the rates - the lowest in the world - as soon as circumstances allowed, he said, although this was currently impossible. "We unfortunately have no choice but to maintain the negative interest rate," said Mr Jordan. "Without it, we would be in a much more difficult situation now."

"The Swiss franc would be massively more attractive and the financing conditions for the Swiss economy would be much worse," he added. "The negative interest is necessary at the moment to avert major damage to Switzerland."

SEE ALSO

Yen and Swiss franc gain as Covid-19 cases jump

The SNB was also stepping up foreign currency purchases to dampen the rise of the franc, Mr Jordan said.

Sight deposits at the central bank, a proxy for SNB interventions, have risen by nearly 77 billion Swiss francs (S$112 billion) this year, while the franc has risen to its highest level against the euro since July 2015.

"We have emphasised several times ... we are active in the foreign exchange markets to reduce the pressure on the Swiss franc," Mr Jordan told the paper.

"We deliberately never report our transactions in detail, but I would like to emphasise that we are making a substantial commitment," he said.

All this was necessary to prevent the franc from strengthening, hurting Switzerland's export-orientated economy and triggering deflation.

"The appreciation on the franc as a safe haven has become enormous," Mr Jordan said. "Without the SNB's monetary policy we would see a completely different franc exchange rate in the current situation."

In a separate interview with the Tribune de Geneve paper, Mr Jordan was asked whether the SNB was trying to keep the euro from falling below 1.05 to the franc.

"We do not defend a specific course against the euro. To carry out its mandate and in its assessment, the SNB takes into account the situation for all currencies," he said.

Mr Jordan told the papers that restrictions on public life imposed by the Swiss government to try to curb the spread of Covid-19 were limiting Swiss economic activity to 70-80 per cent of normal levels at an economic cost of 11-17 billion francs per month.

Asked by Tribune de Geneve if Swiss rates could go even more negative, he said: "We still have room to manoeuvre if necessary, but today we are focusing on interventions on the foreign exchange market to limit the pressure on the franc." He said the SNB had no plans at this stage to increase its gold holdings of 1,040 tonnes. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

'Hidden' defaults set to soar as recession squeezes companies

US Fed flying blind on economic outlook as businesses slowly reopen

China regulator issues rules on online bank lending to curb risks

Driving adoption of real-time payments in Asean

Singapore banks brace themselves for tough months ahead

OCBC expects credit costs from Covid-19 impact to be higher than during GFC

BREAKING NEWS

May 10, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

32 companies return Jobs Support Scheme payout in April totalling S$35 million

SOME businesses in Singapore have decided to either return or donate the government payout received from the Jobs...

May 10, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

McDonald’s resumes delivery, takeaway and drive-through services

[SINGAPORE] McDonald’s will be resuming its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services from Monday, the fast food...

May 10, 2020 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 876 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, 3 are Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19 as at Sunday noon, bringing the total...

May 10, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Impact of Covid-19 'largely confined' to Tuan Sing's hospitality segment, says group

PROPERTY developer Tuan Sing Holdings’ business operations impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak is “largely confined”...

May 10, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday extended the country's conditional stay-at-home...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.