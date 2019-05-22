You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 5:15 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

YIELD-HUNGRY retail investors could look forward to a new bond issue by Temasek-linked private equity (PE) vehicle Astrea V. The public offer tranche is expected to be larger than the S$121 million from Astrea IV last year, The Business Times (BT) understands.

In its preliminary prospectus lodged with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Opera site on Wednesday, the PE bond issued by Astrea V is largely similar to Astrea IV's 2018 bond issue in terms of structure and features.

Details such as the coupon rates of the bond are expected soon. But the 4.35 per cent to 6.75 per cent coupon rates of Astrea IV's 2018 bond issue could be instructive for Astrea V's.

The latest issue plans to raise a total of US$600 million via three tranches, each designed to target a particular risk appetite.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The least risky tranche is the Class A-1 offering amounting to S$315 million and scheduled to be redeemed at the end of five years. A portion of the bonds will be offered to retail investors for subscription with a minimum investment of S$2,000. The exact amount available for retail subscription has not been determined, and will depend on the response during the book-building process. BT, however, understands that this is expected to be larger than Astrea IV's S$121 million.

Class A-1 tranche is expected to be rated Asf and A+ (sf) by Fitch and S&P respectively, with the "sf" suffix referring to structured financial instrument.

Class A-2 bonds are expected to raise US$230 million - also scheduled to be redeemed at the end of the fifth year, while Class B, US$140 million. Both classes would be available to accredited investors and institutions only.

Expected ratings for A-2 and B tranches are Asf and BBBsf respectively by Fitch, but these two tranches are not expected to be rated by S&P.

For A-1 and A-2 bonds, there will be a one-time step-up interest rate of 1 per cent per annum if that tranche is not redeemed after five years.

Bonus payment of not exceeding 0.5 per cent of principal at redemption by the end of the fifth year will be made to A-1 bondholders if performance condition is met.

Similar to Astrea IV bond, this issue has structural safeguards in place, including a reserve account that builds up cash to redeem the tranches.

The underlying portfolio is valued at US$1.3 billion and is invested in 38 funds managed by 32 PE managers, giving exposure to some 860 companies in various industries including IT, consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, healthcare and communication services.

Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

China cracks down on high-interest rate deposit schemes: sources

Australian dollar shackled as market locks in two rate cuts

Australian PM meets with central bank chief as stimulus calls grow

Pound at four-month lows as Brexit rumbles, Asian equities simmer

Hong Kong raises US$1b in oversubscribed first green bond

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
3 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

1.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

PDPC issues guides, seeks public feedback to boost Singapore firms' data accountability, data innovation

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

May 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Vibrant to sell stake in Sabana Reit manager, Reit's units in S$62.2m deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening