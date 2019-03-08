You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tencent-backed brokerage poised to raise US$90m in IPO

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 10:42 AM

AK_10c_0803.jpg
Futu Holdings Ltd, the online Chinese broker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, is poised to raise US$90 million after pricing its US initial public offering at the top of the targeted range, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Futu Holdings Ltd, the online Chinese broker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, is poised to raise US$90 million after pricing its US initial public offering at the top of the targeted range, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company plans to sell 7.5 million American depositary shares at US$12 each, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It marketed the shares at US$10 to US$12 apiece.

Futu, which helps Chinese investors trade overseas stocks, originally sought to raise about US$300 million when it filed confidentially for an IPO, people familiar with the matter said in October. The company is the fourth-largest online retail broker in Hong Kong based on revenue for the six months through June of last year, according to a filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission. It brokered about US$116 billion in trades in 2018.

An external representative for Futu said she couldn't immediately comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company set its IPO target to US$130.8 million when it officially filed to go public in February. This week, it scaled back the size of the share sale after striking a deal to sell US$70 million in stock in a private placement to General Atlantic.

The listing is the latest in a wave by companies backed by Chinese tech magnate Pony Ma's Tencent, whose investment arm has stakes in more than 100 startups worth US$1 billion or more. Sixteen companies Tencent has invested in went public in 2018, a Tencent executive said in February.

Futu's share sale was arrange by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings plc and BOCI Asia Ltd. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "FHL".

 

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Philippines central bank governor sees opportunity to ease monetary policy

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank CEOs resume talks over potential merger: Focus

Trump's Venezuela envoy vows sanctions on banks backing Maduro

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

Maybank Kim Eng plans 'mobile remisiers'

Wealthy Singaporean women leave financial planning to spouses

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, 8Telecom, China International, A-Smart Holdings

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening