Thai central bank worried about strong baht, ready to use necessary measures
[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank is worried that a rapid rise in the baht may not be in line with economic conditions which remain fragile due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a deputy governor said on Monday.
The central bank is ready to consider necessary measures to prevent strength in the baht from adding to fragility in the economy, Mathee Supapongse said in a statement.
REUTERS
