You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thailand shies away from rate cut in tussle with mighty baht

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 3:31 PM

file75952gboih1wh3z1j27.jpg
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) reiterated its concern about the baht's persistent strength on Wednesday, but said cutting the key interest rate may have only a limited impact in dealing with the currency's ascent and instead flagged a preference for using a range of tools.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] The Bank of Thailand (BOT) reiterated its concern about the baht's persistent strength on Wednesday, but said cutting the key interest rate may have only a limited impact in dealing with the currency's ascent and instead flagged a preference for using a range of tools.

The bank plans to ease rules on money outflows by giving more flexibility for portfolio investment by Thai investors, deputy governor Mathee Supapongse said at a briefing in Bangkok. Reducing the bond supply is also among the tools officials are ready to use, according to governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.

"Interest rates alone can't fix all problems," Mr Veerathai said. "Every policy comes with costs. No policy is free, so we have to consider them carefully and look at whether they suit the situation at that time."

The central bank last week took steps to curb short-term inflows and restrict the currency's surge, concerned that a stronger baht will further damage an export-reliant economy that's already been hit by weaker global demand and trade tensions. The BOT last month lowered its growth projection for 2019 to 3.3 per cent from 3.8 per cent and forecast zero expansion in exports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have avoided using broad-based measures and try to use measures that directly address problems," Mr Veerathai said when asked about the possibility of imposing capital controls. Still, he reiterated that the central bank is ready to adjust the key rate if economic conditions fail to meet expectations.

The baht has gained 7.6 per cent against the dollar in the past 12 months, making it among the best performers in emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg.

Cutting the key rate may have limited impact as Thailand's real rate is low versus regional countries, Mr Veerathai said. The bank is closely tracking the currency, which has been boosted by a high current account surplus, he said.

Mr Veerathai had said July 8 the BOT was ready to adjust rates to respond to risks, raising the prospect of a possible cut in coming months following December's hike. Regional central banks from India to Australia have eased policy this year to bolster their economies amid a worsening global slowdown.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Swedbank slashes dividend as Baltic dirty-money probes drag on

Wall Street's biggest banks turn offices into summer camps for teen coders

Deutsche Bank cutting tech spending as digital revolution rages

Thai central bank says cutting policy rate may not have much impact

As Federal Reserve nears rate cut, policymakers debate how deep, and even if it's needed

Frasers Property secures novel A$500m green loan for two Singapore properties

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

BP_Deutsche Bank_170719_90.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank cutting tech spending as digital revolution rages

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly