You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Thailand's TMB and Thanachart bank sign 140b baht merger MOU

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 8:50 PM

file6u5z1m46vkg1h5t8qaze.jpg
Thailand's TMB Bank said on Tuesday it signed a non-binding agreement to merge with Thanachart Bank in a deal worth up to 140 billion baht (S$6.03 billion), which would make the new entity the sixth largest bank in the country.
Bloomberg

[BANGKOK] Thailand's TMB Bank said on Tuesday it signed a non-binding agreement to merge with Thanachart Bank in a deal worth up to 140 billion baht (S$6.03 billion), which would make the new entity the sixth largest bank in the country.

The planned merger follows government approval last year of tax incentives for bank mergers to help them better compete with larger regional rivals.

TMB will finance the deal through debt and equity. It will issue new shares worth 70 per cent of the total deal, it said in a statement.

Some 50 billion-55 billion baht of newly issued shares would be offered to Thanachart Capital and Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia while 40 billion to 45 billion baht would be offered to existing TMB shareholders and may include a public offering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nova Scotia Bank currently holds 49 per cent of Thanachart bank with Thanachart Capital holding 51 per cent.

The combined bank would have assets of 1.9 trillion baht with 10 million retail customers, TMB said.

Synergies include enhancing deposits and retail lending, especially TMB's hire purchase business, and enabling the combined bank to raise funds more efficiently and greater economies of scale from combining infrastructure, it added.

The Thai government currently has a 25.92 per cent stake in TMB with Dutch banking group ING, holding 25 per cent.

ING, Thanachart Capital and the Thai finance ministry will be major shareholders in the new entity with ING and Thanachart Capital holding at least a 20 per cent stake, the statement said.

Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to hold a significantly smaller stake.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Former DBS CFO Jeanette Wong to join UBS board

European Union mulls new rules on payments in challenge to Visa, Mastercard

Maybank beats view with highest quarterly profit in 2 years

StanChart aiming for US$700m in cost cuts by 2021

Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study

Australian, New Zealand dollars hold gains as Sino-US talks advance

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
4 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
5 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

doc748ur1c6ehcs6a8ror5_doc6xsgrprajtuj850r5nz.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening