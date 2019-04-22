Top Goldman Sachs ETF trader quits for JPMorgan: report

Edward Rossetti, head of the bank's US trading for exchange-traded funds, has left for a similar role at JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to a report from Business Insider, which cited people familiar with the situation.

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc has lost another top trader.

Rossetti is the third high-ranking leader since March to leave the bank's equities division, the website said.

Goldman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A message to Mr Rossetti's Goldman email address returned an error message. An official for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Mr Rossetti joined Goldman in 2008 from Merrill Lynch, according to his Linkedin bio.

BLOOMBERG