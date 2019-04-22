You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Top Goldman Sachs ETF trader quits for JPMorgan: report

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 8:14 AM

AK_gms_2204.jpg
Edward Rossetti, head of the bank's US trading for exchange-traded funds, has left for a similar role at JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to a report from Business Insider, which cited people familiar with the situation.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc has lost another top trader.

Edward Rossetti, head of the bank's US trading for exchange-traded funds, has left for a similar role at JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to a report from Business Insider, which cited people familiar with the situation. Rossetti is the third high-ranking leader since March to leave the bank's equities division, the website said.

Goldman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A message to Mr Rossetti's Goldman email address returned an error message. An official for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Mr Rossetti joined Goldman in 2008 from Merrill Lynch, according to his Linkedin bio.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Dollar edges up in thin post-holiday trade after positive US data

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Rate cut may not save ringgit bond rally as index outflow looms

Saudi recruiter seeks to raise more than US$200m in IPO

Merger talks of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank roil emotions

Goldman Sachs says Japan is still holding back talented women

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 With Kim-Putin summit, Moscow eyes role in North Korea
5 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening