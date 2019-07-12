You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 9:54 AM

BP_Trump_120719_54.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised Bitcoin, Facebook's proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to US and global regulations if they wanted to "become a bank".
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised Bitcoin, Facebook's proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to US and global regulations if they wanted to "become a bank".

"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

"If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International," he added.

Facebook announced last month it would launch its global cryptocurrency in 2020. Facebook and 28 partners, including Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc and Uber Technologies Inc, would form the Libra Association to govern the new coin. No banks are currently part of the group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank by assets, plans to launch its own digital coins.

Mr Trump's comments come one day after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that Facebook's plan to build a digital currency called Libra cannot move forward unless it addresses concerns over privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.

Mr Powell said the Fed has established a working group to follow the project and is coordinating with other countries' central banks, several of whom have also expressed concern about Facebook's digital currency project.

The US Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of regulators that identifies risks to the financial system, is also expected to conduct a review.

Facebook, the White House, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bitcoin, the best-known digital coin, was created in 2008 as an alternative to currencies controlled by governments and banks, but crypto trading and digital currencies remain largely unsupervised. The market has also faced allegations of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Mr Trump's series of tweets on cryptocurrency also come on the heels of an event at the White House where the president criticised large technology companies who he said treated conservative voices unfairly.

The Internet Association, a trade group representing major tech firms like Facebook, Twitter and Google, said: "Internet companies are not biased against any political ideology, and conservative voices in particular have used social media to great effect."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US$117b China wealth manager hit by alleged fraud at Camsing International

Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

How China can create its own Goldman Sachs

Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

US trade uncertainties sparked business 'shock': Federal Reserve's Powell

MAS working closely with Sias to find it a viable funding model

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
4 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
5 Privatisation of SIAEC is more a possibility than probability

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 GDP growth comes in flat, far below expectations: flash data

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, Thomson Medical, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly