You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 10:49 AM

rk_DeutscheBank_231220.jpg
Donald Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank will be stepping down from the German lender, with the move coming as the bank looks for ways to cut its relations with the US president.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Donald Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank will be stepping down from the German lender, with the move coming as the bank looks for ways to cut its relations with the US president.

Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Deutsche Bank spokesperson Dan Hunter said in an emailed statement.

According to the New York Times, which first reported Ms Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Mr Trump's company.

The resignation of another longtime colleague of Ms Vrablic, Dominic Scalzi, has also been accepted by the bank, Mr Hunter said, without mentioning reasons for the resignations.

Ms Vrablic and Mr Scalzi both joined Deutsche Bank in 2006 from Bank of America.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Times reported that Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal review into a 2013 real estate transaction between Ms Vrablic and Mr Scalzi and a company owned in part by Jared Kushner, Mr Trump's son-in-law and a client of Ms Vrablic.

Reuters reported last month that Deutsche Bank was looking for ways to end its relationship with Mr Trump after the US elections, following negative publicity stemming from the ties.

The German bank, which first started lending to Mr Trump in the late 1990s, has been dragged into congressional and other investigations looking into the real estate mogul-turned-politician's finances and alleged Russia connections.

As of November, Deutsche Bank has about US$340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization, currently overseen by his two eldest sons.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Japan's ruling party calls for more private engagement on digital yen

Bank of Japan debated room for tweaks to stimulus programme: Oct minutes

Wealth gap yawns wide between UK's ethnic groups: think tank

New blank-cheque companies arm up for Asian unicorn hunt

'Stay-at-home' trade still has legs in 2021, say top mutual fund managers

Indonesia could get billions in US funding to join Israel push

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 23, 2020 11:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan's ruling party calls for more private engagement on digital yen

[TOKYO] Japanese policymakers must engage more with platform operators and financial institutions to ensure any plan...

Dec 23, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

France to reopen UK border after paralysing Britain's busiest port

[BRUSSELS] Critical trade and transportation links between the UK and continental Europe are to resume after France...

Dec 23, 2020 10:15 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land to divest Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit at $657.2m valuation

KEPPEL Land is divesting its 100 per cent interest in Keppel Bay Tower to Keppel Reit (real estate investment trust...

Dec 23, 2020 10:09 AM
Garage

Delivery-only 'ghost' kitchens flourish during pandemic

[NEW YORK] You can't eat there or collect your meal. But so-called ghost kitchens, which only prepare food for...

Dec 23, 2020 10:00 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.7%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, amid mounting concerns over the fast-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel Reit, Olam, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, LHN

Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos

FCT to divest Anchorpoint shopping centre for S$110m

Pfizer nears deal with US government to supply additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

Jobs, businesses unlikely to fall off cliff when government aid ends

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for