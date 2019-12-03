You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Two Chinese firms miss billions of yuan in bond payments as woes mount

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 9:13 AM

[SINGAPORE] Two Chinese companies failed to repay bonds worth a combined few billions of yuan on Monday, underscoring rising debt risks in the highly leveraged nation as the economy slows.

Peking University Founder Group was unable to secure sufficient funding to repay a 270-day, 2 billion yuan (S$388 million) bond, according to a company filing to the National Interbank Funding Center.

Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology failed to deliver repayment on both interest and principal on a 1.7 billion yuan bond, according to Shanghai Clearing House.

The quickening speed of bond defaults in China, especially among ailing private firms, highlights the growing financial strain triggered by the country's worst economic slowdown in three decades and unabated trade tensions with the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, industrial firm Xiwang Group failed to pay a 1 billion yuan bond Wednesday, missing a fresh repayment deadline on an already defaulted bond.

SEE ALSO

China Everbright proposes up to 300m yuan bond sale in China

Founder Group's missed payment on the bond, which has a 15 business-day grace period, is set to escalate concerns about the weak finances of debt-laden business arms of Chinese universities. The company and Tsinghua Unigroup, a top chipmaker run by arch-rival Tsinghua University, have been under the spotlight in recent months following a tumble in their US dollar bonds.

Founder Group's debt-asset ratio rose to 82.74 per cent as of the end of June from 81.94 per cent at the end of last year, with net losses widening to 1.05 billion yuan from 867 million yuan in the same period.

Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology's five-year paper was originally due December 2021 but investors recently opted to exercise a put option on it. The electronic display panel maker has now missed three onshore bond payments in the past month.

Tunghsu failed early repayment on 1.97 billion yuan of principal and interest on a note on which bondholders similarly exercised a put option. It also was unable to make good on an interest payment on another local bond.

Tunghsu's financial woes are indicative of China's sluggish manufacturing sector, which saw spending only barely above the record low level hit in September.

It also highlights the payment struggles faced by the nation's private firms, which are being hit harder by the economic slowdown. Their access to the banking sector remains limited as lenders focus more on politically influential state-owned companies.

Private sector firms accounted for more than 80 per cent of total defaults this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Moody's Investors Service said it expects 40 to 50 new, first-time defaulters in 2020, compared with 35 so far this year.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo adds more external bankers to top ranks

US dollar skids to two-week low after soft US data, trade concerns

German SPD leadership choice pushes bond yields higher

ING brings certainty to trade finance that trumps a coin toss

Sterling falls as probability of hung Parliament grows

Saudi exchange to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 09:13 AM
Companies & Markets

BHG Retail Reit proposes S$455m acquisition of Beijing outlet mall

THE manager of BHG Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has proposed to acquire Badaling Outlets, an outlet...

Dec 3, 2019 09:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan preparing 13 trillion yen economic stimulus package: sources

[TOKYO] The Japanese government is looking to finalise an economic stimulus package totalling 13 trillion yen (S$162...

Dec 3, 2019 09:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo adds more external bankers to top ranks

[BENGALURU] Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday that Scott Powell will become its chief operating officer (COO), the...

Dec 3, 2019 08:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iran still selling oil despite US sanctions

[DUBAI] Iran is still selling its oil despite US sanctions on Tehran's exports, the country's Vice President Eshaq...

Dec 3, 2019 08:53 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam unit selling permanent water rights in Australia for A$490m

A UNIT of Olam International is selling 89,085 megalitres (about 89 billion litres) of its permanent water rights in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly