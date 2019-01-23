You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UBS's star investment bank fades as Asia markets spook investors

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 3:11 PM

file73qi88pby07gq2qvgi4.jpg
UBS Group AG's investment bank, a star performer in recent quarters, crashed back to earth towards the end of last year, hurt by wild swings in equities markets that pushed clients to the sidelines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] UBS Group AG's investment bank, a star performer in recent quarters, crashed back to earth towards the end of last year, hurt by wild swings in equities markets that pushed clients to the sidelines.

Equities-trading revenue fell 13 per cent to US$792 million in the fourth quarter, offsetting an increase in earnings from foreign exchange, the bank said on Tuesday. Institutional investors, traders and hedge funds - mainly in Asia - stayed on the sidelines amid volatile stock markets in the second half of December. The decline pushed the investment bank unit to a US$47 million loss.

Today's result is a stark contrast to last year, when the investment bank was a bright spot that consistently beat analyst expectations under former boss Andrea Orcel. The top 5 US banks reported an average 10 per cent rise in equities trading revenue in the fourth quarter.

"I am comfortable there is nothing strategic or structural we should look into for the future," chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti said in a call with analysts. "It is a clear convergence of market factors and client activity," especially in the bank's outsized presence in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UBS cited "sharp declines in global equity markets, which led to reduced client activity levels", for the performance of the division. Chief financial officer Kirt Gardner said weakness in the derivatives business in Asia hurt the unit's performance.

JPMorgan analysts said UBS's net revenues were significantly weaker than expected, while Vontobel pointed out that equity trading revenues were weaker than US peers.

UBS was stunned by the surprise departure of star banker Orcel in September. He accepted an offer to become chief executive officer of Banco Santander SA that was later rescinded in a dispute over pay.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Fed said to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

10 years after crisis, bank CEO pay swells again

BlackRock data leak also ensnared Envestnet financial advisers

Top emerging Asia currency forecaster warns of too much optimism

10 years after crisis, bank CEO pay swells again

China companies suspected of buying own bonds to spur demand

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

98 Binjai Park.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Real Estate

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

SL_ocbc_230119_47.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades Soilbuild Reit to 'hold'

Photo 1.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening