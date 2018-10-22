You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UOB unveils financial support programme to help SMEs innovate, go global

Mon, Oct 22, 2018 - 3:53 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

TO help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) innovate and go international, United Overseas Bank (UOB) has launched a programme to provide them with financial solutions.

The bank, through its financing specialists, will offer support for firms through working capital loans, equipment financing and cross-border cash management and treasury solutions, it announced in a press statement on Monday.

UOB will expand its ecosystem of strategic partners to include technology specialists, such as those from Enterprise Singapore's Centres of Innovation, to help SMEs upgrade and scale their technology capabilities.

Once in the programme, SMEs will be guided through four stages, supported by UOB and its strategic partners:

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

1. Diagnosis: Technology experts from sector-specific centres of innovation will help SMEs identify areas for process improvements that can be enabled by or transformed through the use of technology.

2. Solutions: UOB and its various ecosystem partners will help the SMEs acquire the technology or equipment needed to simplify or to enhance their operations.

3. Implementation: SMEs will be given guidance on how to implement or to install the new technology solution or equipment.

4. Internationalisation: SMEs will receive support either to replicate their innovation efforts as they venture overseas or for their existing overseas operations.

"As part of this new programme, we are equipping our bankers with the knowledge they need to help more SMEs seize the opportunities of Industry 4.0. By tapping our industry expertise, sector specialisation and partnerships further, including our collaboration with Enterprise Singapore, we hope to help SMEs work smarter through the implementation of advanced technology and equipment," said UOB's head of group commercial banking Eric Tham.

He added that after the SMEs have "successfully upgraded their technology capabilities" in Singapore, the bank will "support them in replicating their efforts in other markets".

According to the bank, 25 SMEs in the logistics and transportation sectors are the first to participate in the programme, which will later expand to cover the food and beverage, precision engineering, electronics and info-communications sectors, which are among the government-identified sectors for the Industry Transformation Programme.

Banking & Finance

Chinese group plans asset-management scheme to aid companies

Euro zone banks see rising credit demand, easing standards in Q4

PayPal backs emerging markets lender Tala

Southeast Asia has an investment boom, thanks to the trade war

Singapore CPF scheme leads Asia in Global Pension Index

Goldman Sachs changes Asia investment banking leadership: memo

Editor's Choice

BT_20181022_LMXCURTAIN_3595249.jpg
Oct 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

'Mixed bag' Q3 earnings expected on forex, trade concerns

BP_SGcbd_221018_6.jpg
Oct 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bucks global trend; draws more investments in H1

BP_Ho Meng Kit_221018_8.jpg
Oct 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses welcome EUSFTA

Most Read

1 True Singapore startup stories: The dark side of the boom
2 AI and machine learning spell radical changes for traders, asset management
3 Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4 In Singapore, it's not margin calls brokerages worry about
5 Asia's wealthiest look to healthtech investing
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72fkxr0d68710x79az1_doc6ue7atn0gq8ogbii93a.jpg
Oct 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CPF scheme leads Asia in Global Pension Index

doc72flu7u34b98kbafek6_doc6uefeu106w3ot5u57xl.jpg
Oct 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 22, 2018
Government & Economy

E-government transactions easier, more secure with new app SingPass Mobile

Oct 22, 2018
Government & Economy

New Singapore agency to play investment broker in Asia infrastructure push: Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening