You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

UOBAM takes balanced income investment approach; expects muted global growth in 2020

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 3:17 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

UOBAM 2020 Investment Outlook Seminar.JPG
Anthony Raza, head of multi-asset strategy at UOBAM (pictured), suggests a risk-based balanced income strategy for 2020 to preserve and grow capital through bond yields and stock dividends.
PHOTO: UOB

UNITED Overseas Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) is focusing on investment grade bonds and dividend growth equities for capital preservation and gain in 2020, it said on Thursday.

Anthony Raza, head of multi-asset strategy at UOBAM, suggests a risk-based balanced income strategy to preserve and grow capital through bond yields and stock dividends.

The asset manager is "overweight" on fixed income and alternatives for the first quarter of 2020, "neutral" on equities and "underweight" in cash and commodities.

UOBAM expects an annual return of about 3 to 4 per cent for fixed income in 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Within fixed income, it favours investment grade credits in developed markets and issuances by companies that are market leaders and backed by strong government support.

SEE ALSO

Qatar National Bank issues US$600m 40-year Formosa bond

For equities, UOBAM's neutral call for the first quarter is an upgrade from underweight in the second half of 2019. It expects global earnings growth of about 7 per cent for the year to drive returns, and will look out for more signs of sustained economic growth before increasing its positions further.

"We favour US equities to Asian equities in anticipation of resilient American corporate profits," said Mr Raza.

While the asset manager is currently neutral on Asian equities, it would take a more positive view of this asset class if the global economy and trade see a greater improvement, and if the US dollar eases.

"Singapore equities in particular offer attractive valuations and growth potential supported by the government’s fiscal flexibility," Mr Raza opined.

UOBAM's overall view is based on improving global economic conditions, albeit with muted growth expectations for the year.

Mr Raza cited lingering geopolitical concerns, including US-China trade tensions, the US presidential election and Brexit, as potential headwinds for the global economy.

He said moderate global economic growth would likely mean modest earnings growth, and "we do not expect further monetary easing this year". "As such, most asset classes are unlikely to replicate last year’s strong performance," he added.

Banking & Finance

Qatar National Bank issues US$600m 40-year Formosa bond

Deutsche Bank-led group makes sole bid for Jindal India's debt

Australian, New Zealand dollars manage muted cheer for Trump's trade truce

US continues 'modest' growth, outlook 'modestly favorable': Federal Reserve

Much-lauded Variable Capital Companies framework and grant scheme launched

Ping An's OneConnect eyes backstage role in S-E Asian digibank race

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 03:29 PM
Life & Culture

No business in snow business! Warm weather shutters Japan ski resorts

[TOKYO] Record low snowfall in Japan has forced many ski resorts to shut their doors and is threatening a World Cup...

Jan 16, 2020 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Qatar National Bank issues US$600m 40-year Formosa bond

[DUBAI] Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, has issued a US$600 million 40-year Formosa bond as...

Jan 16, 2020 03:25 PM
Real Estate

Wing Fong Court condo in Geylang up for en bloc sale at S$108m

A FREEHOLD condominium in Geylang, Wing Fong Court, has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$...

Jan 16, 2020 03:21 PM
Garage

Hyundai, Kia invest US$110m in UK electric-van startup Arrival

[DETROIT] South Korea's Hyundai Group is backing a UK electric vehicle startup that plans to begin selling battery-...

Jan 16, 2020 03:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Deutsche Bank-led group makes sole bid for Jindal India's debt

[MUMBAI] A Deutsche Bank-led consortium's efforts to buy out the debt of a power plant operator in eastern India has...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly