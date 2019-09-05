You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US banking sector reports US$62.6b in profits for Q2 of 2019

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 10:46 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US banking sector reported US$62.6 billion in profits in the second quarter of 2019, an increase in profit levels from the prior year, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

US bank profits increased by US$2.5 billion, a 4.1 per cent jump compared with the second quarter of 2018. The FDIC said the profits were driven by higher net interest income.

The FDIC also reported that the number of "problem banks" had fallen from 59 to 56 in the second quarter, marking the lowest level of struggling institutions since the first quarter of 2007. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

New ICAEW chartered accountants to learn data analytics, take modified exams

Extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China would help fight money laundering: watchdog

New Singapore govt e-service to help banks combat fraud risks in trade financing

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

China’s private bond defaults climb to record 31.8b yuan

Hanwha Investment & Securities invests US$4m in private capital platform CapBridge

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Sep 5, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs stay put in Hong Kong as city's leader urges end to protests

doc76z09t0zvbage82h6xk_doc6ubwuda8d7m7xbii7ds.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly